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Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Veronica Production reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.67% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.97 -100 4.256.93 -39 OPM %0-47.42 --4.94-5.77 - PBDT-0.11-0.45 76 -0.21-0.43 51 PBT-0.11-0.45 76 -0.22-0.43 49 NP-0.11-0.45 76 -0.22-0.66 67

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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