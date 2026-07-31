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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net Loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.881.99 -6 OPM %-18.62-4.02 -PBDT-0.35-0.05 -600 PBT-0.40-0.12 -233 NP-0.40-0.13 -208

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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