Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 1.88 croreNet Loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.881.99 -6 OPM %-18.62-4.02 -PBDT-0.35-0.05 -600 PBT-0.40-0.12 -233 NP-0.40-0.13 -208
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