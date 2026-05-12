Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 23.45% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net Loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.45% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.111.45 -23 6.908.37 -18 OPM %-186.49-38.62 --39.57-8.96 - PBDT-1.41-0.47 -200 -2.11-0.44 -380 PBT-1.46-0.54 -170 -2.37-0.70 -239 NP-1.44-0.54 -167 -2.37-0.70 -239

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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