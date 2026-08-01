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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 186.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 186.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.88% to Rs 1053.22 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 186.09% to Rs 306.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.88% to Rs 1053.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 830.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1053.22830.08 27 OPM %81.3177.53 -PBDT638.46437.93 46 PBT360.91146.16 147 NP306.14107.01 186

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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