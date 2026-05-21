Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 1055.49 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 44.68% to Rs 221.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 1055.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.95% to Rs 631.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.85% to Rs 3903.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2219.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.