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Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 1055.49 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 44.68% to Rs 221.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 1055.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.95% to Rs 631.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.85% to Rs 3903.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2219.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1055.49700.98 51 3903.282219.64 76 OPM %73.7365.12 -73.3271.45 - PBDT635.20372.59 70 2020.651280.72 58 PBT318.22176.20 81 824.24620.07 33 NP221.71153.24 45 631.73468.11 35

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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