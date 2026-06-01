Vertoz consolidated net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Vertoz declined 2.33% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.23% to Rs 26.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 291.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.