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Vertoz consolidated net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Vertoz declined 2.33% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.23% to Rs 26.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 291.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.6965.18 13 291.86255.20 14 OPM %20.1919.01 -16.7114.28 - PBDT13.9213.92 0 47.8941.24 16 PBT8.786.99 26 31.8827.88 14 NP6.716.87 -2 26.0726.01 0

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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