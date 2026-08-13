Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 535.45 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 7.13% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 535.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 523.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales535.45523.53 2 OPM %16.1917.44 -PBDT96.3599.47 -3 PBT78.7084.66 -7 NP58.5163.00 -7
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