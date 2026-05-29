Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.71% to Rs 138.86 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 16.45% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.71% to Rs 138.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 25.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 386.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.