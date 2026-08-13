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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 60.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 60.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.75% to Rs 89.36 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 60.43% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.75% to Rs 89.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.3664.87 38 OPM %10.589.70 -PBDT9.236.02 53 PBT8.224.93 67 NP5.923.69 60

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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