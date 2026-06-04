Vibhor Steel rises as board nod to set up new subsidiary in Hisar

Vibhor Steel Tubes advanced 2.16% to Rs 116 after the company's board approved the incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Viyom Steel Infra in Hisar, Haryana.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary shall carry on the business of specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel products for infrastructure sector. Its product portfolio will include transmission towers, monopoles, crash barriers, octagonal poles, high-mast poles, prefabricated structures, and other infrastructure-related steel solutions.

The company will subscribe to the entire initial paid-up share capital of Rs 10 lakh in the subsidiary, with shares being issued at par value. The company will hold 100% ownership and retain full management control over the subsidiary.