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Vibhor Steel rises as board nod to set up new subsidiary in Hisar

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Vibhor Steel Tubes advanced 2.16% to Rs 116 after the company's board approved the incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Viyom Steel Infra in Hisar, Haryana.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary shall carry on the business of specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel products for infrastructure sector. Its product portfolio will include transmission towers, monopoles, crash barriers, octagonal poles, high-mast poles, prefabricated structures, and other infrastructure-related steel solutions.

The company will subscribe to the entire initial paid-up share capital of Rs 10 lakh in the subsidiary, with shares being issued at par value. The company will hold 100% ownership and retain full management control over the subsidiary.

Vibhor Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of ERW pipes & tubes, galvanized pipes & tubes, transmission line towers and crash barriers. The companys consolidated net profit declined 41.99% to Rs 2.57 crore despite 16.24% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 335.12 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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