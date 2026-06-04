Vibhor Steel Tubes board approves incorporation of subsidiary in Haryana

At meeting held on 04 June 2026

The board of Vibhor Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 04 June 2026 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary - Viyom Steel Infra.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary company to be incorporated in Hisar, Haryana India, and shall carry on the business of specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel products exclusively serving the infrastructure sector including but not limited to transmission towers, monopoles, crash barriers, octagonal poles, High Mast Poles. Pre-Fab Structures etc.).