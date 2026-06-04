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Vibhor Steel Tubes board approves incorporation of subsidiary in Haryana

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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At meeting held on 04 June 2026

The board of Vibhor Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 04 June 2026 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary - Viyom Steel Infra.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary company to be incorporated in Hisar, Haryana India, and shall carry on the business of specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel products exclusively serving the infrastructure sector including but not limited to transmission towers, monopoles, crash barriers, octagonal poles, High Mast Poles. Pre-Fab Structures etc.).

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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