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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 293.69 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 38.54% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 293.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales293.69230.96 27 OPM %4.114.40 -PBDT8.446.58 28 PBT2.624.18 -37 NP1.933.14 -39

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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