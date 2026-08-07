Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 293.69 croreNet profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 38.54% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 293.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales293.69230.96 27 OPM %4.114.40 -PBDT8.446.58 28 PBT2.624.18 -37 NP1.933.14 -39
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