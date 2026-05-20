Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 335.13 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 42.12% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 335.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.32% to Rs 8.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1149.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 996.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.