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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 177.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 177.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 90.90% to Rs 79.28 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 177.90% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.90% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.2841.53 91 OPM %26.1019.50 -PBDT20.337.72 163 PBT19.677.09 177 NP14.845.34 178

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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