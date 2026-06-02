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Victoria Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Victoria Enterprises reported to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.57% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 53.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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