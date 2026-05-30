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Victoria Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Victoria Mills reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1110.91% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.13% to Rs 52.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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