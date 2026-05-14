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Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 122.68 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 10.50% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 48.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 380.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales122.68109.53 12 380.03382.30 -1 OPM %16.8218.24 -20.5217.91 - PBDT19.9419.53 2 75.0267.58 11 PBT17.8017.59 1 65.7859.99 10 NP13.1511.90 11 48.9643.40 13

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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