Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 549.71 crore

Net profit of Vidya Wires rose 41.42% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 549.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 411.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales549.71411.76 34 OPM %4.034.53 -PBDT24.3716.81 45 PBT23.1515.94 45 NP17.1412.12 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSP Crop Science consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

SEPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.44% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Next Story