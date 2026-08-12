Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 549.71 crore

Net profit of Vidya Wires rose 41.42% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 549.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 411.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.549.71411.764.034.5324.3716.8123.1515.9417.1412.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News