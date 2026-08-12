Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 549.71 croreNet profit of Vidya Wires rose 41.42% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 549.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 411.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales549.71411.76 34 OPM %4.034.53 -PBDT24.3716.81 45 PBT23.1515.94 45 NP17.1412.12 41
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