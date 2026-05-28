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Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 76.79% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 100.00% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.79% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.06% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.47% to Rs 65.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.7211.72 77 65.8545.58 44 OPM %24.2828.07 -27.7926.68 - PBDT4.803.07 56 16.9610.79 57 PBT3.581.89 89 12.196.88 77 NP2.841.42 100 9.125.18 76

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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