Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.96% to Rs 17.49 croreNet profit of Vigor Plast India rose 39.39% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4911.36 54 OPM %25.3330.81 -PBDT4.193.08 36 PBT3.072.17 41 NP2.301.65 39
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