Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 39.39% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4911.36 54 OPM %25.3330.81 -PBDT4.193.08 36 PBT3.072.17 41 NP2.301.65 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 52.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the June 2026 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 46.44% in the June 2026 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story