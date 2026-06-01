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Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST
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Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 685.44 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 142.14% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 685.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.25% to Rs 2366.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1830.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales685.44476.42 44 2366.231830.73 29 OPM %1.981.50 -1.391.46 - PBDT10.365.19 100 28.7725.11 15 PBT9.624.40 119 26.0322.49 16 NP6.782.80 142 19.3018.43 5

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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