Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 426.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 622.50 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex rose 426.42% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 622.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales622.50460.42 35 OPM %1.410.57 -PBDT8.322.10 296 PBT7.571.45 422 NP5.581.06 426
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