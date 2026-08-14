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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 426.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 426.42% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 622.50 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 426.42% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 622.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales622.50460.42 35 OPM %1.410.57 -PBDT8.322.10 296 PBT7.571.45 422 NP5.581.06 426

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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