Vijaya Diagnostic Centre acquires Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati

For a consideration of Rs 46 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre announced 100% acquisition of a well-established B2C focused integrated diagnostic centre, Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati, Assam through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a consideration of Rs 46crore marking the Company's entry into the North-East India diagnostics market.

The transaction is expected to close within ~ three months, subject to the fulfilment of customary Conditions Precedent (CPs) and other terms and conditions as set out in the BTA.

Aligned with Vijaya's long-term growth strategy and its core principles of B2C-focused businesses, an integrated All Under One Roof' model and strategic geographic expansion, the transaction is a natural fit for the Company. It complements Vijaya's growing presence in West Bengal and extends its proven concentric-circles approach into the North-East, creating a strategic platform for further expansion across the region.