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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 219.38 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 37.49% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 219.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.30% to Rs 172.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 814.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales219.38173.24 27 814.20681.39 19 OPM %43.5439.75 -41.3840.10 - PBDT88.6067.22 32 324.50264.79 23 PBT64.2748.40 33 232.68194.19 20 NP47.9334.86 37 172.98143.79 20

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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