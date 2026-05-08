Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 219.38 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 37.49% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 219.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.30% to Rs 172.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 814.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.