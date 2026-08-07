Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 230.98 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 37.60% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 230.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales230.98188.05 23 OPM %42.6639.10 -PBDT96.0773.10 31 PBT70.9452.21 36 NP53.1038.59 38
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