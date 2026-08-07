Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Dengue CasesEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 230.98 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 37.60% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 230.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales230.98188.05 23 OPM %42.6639.10 -PBDT96.0773.10 31 PBT70.9452.21 36 NP53.1038.59 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 314.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 1.95% in the June 2026 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 46.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Power consolidated net profit rises 44.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Next Story