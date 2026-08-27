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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 15.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 15.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 119.15 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 119.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.15103.56 15 OPM %2.014.52 -PBDT4.394.54 -3 PBT3.263.32 -2 NP2.002.37 -16

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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