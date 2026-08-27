Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 15.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 119.15 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 119.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.119.15103.562.014.524.394.543.263.322.002.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News