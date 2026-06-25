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Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.72% to Rs 168.62 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 168.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 499.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales168.62135.20 25 499.36480.02 4 OPM %-15.59-16.83 --23.26-5.73 - PBDT36.71-3.12 LP 13.07-6.13 LP PBT35.27-5.24 LP 7.14-12.87 LP NP41.57-2.90 LP 18.41-10.61 LP

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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