Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Aroma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vikram Aroma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 7.39 crore

Net profit of Vikram Aroma reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 23.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.396.25 18 23.2528.14 -17 OPM %4.062.88 -3.14-0.75 - PBDT0.33-0.13 LP 0.48-0.50 LP PBT0.04-0.40 LP -0.68-1.57 57 NP0.16-0.61 LP -0.38-1.50 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 21.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Terraform Magnum reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story