Vikram Aroma standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Vikram Aroma rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.315.09 4 OPM %31.649.23 -PBDT1.630.34 379 PBT1.340.05 2580 NP0.980.06 1533
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