Vikram Aroma standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Vikram Aroma rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.315.0931.649.231.630.341.340.050.980.06

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