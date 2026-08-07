Vikram Solar consolidated net profit declines 85.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 1563.09 crore

Net profit of Vikram Solar declined 85.17% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 1563.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1133.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1563.091133.588.0621.3789.23214.1325.22180.6219.78133.36

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