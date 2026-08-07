Vikram Solar consolidated net profit declines 85.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 1563.09 croreNet profit of Vikram Solar declined 85.17% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 1563.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1133.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1563.091133.58 38 OPM %8.0621.37 -PBDT89.23214.13 -58 PBT25.22180.62 -86 NP19.78133.36 -85
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