Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 1452.82 crore

Net profit of Vikram Solar rose 21.86% to Rs 110.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 1452.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1193.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.42% to Rs 470.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 4802.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3423.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.