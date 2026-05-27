Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 109.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 37.77 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 109.34% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 375.31% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 134.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.