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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 67.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 67.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 37.87 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 67.25% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.8728.60 32 OPM %47.5639.51 -PBDT18.7811.35 65 PBT17.9010.65 68 NP13.287.94 67

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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