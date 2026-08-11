Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 67.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 37.87 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 67.25% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.8728.6047.5639.5118.7811.3517.9010.6513.287.94

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