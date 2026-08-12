Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 141.59 croreNet profit of Vikran Engineering declined 29.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 141.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.59159.16 -11 OPM %7.9714.23 -PBDT6.528.02 -19 PBT5.437.39 -27 NP3.995.65 -29
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