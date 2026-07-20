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Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 109.07 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 11.38% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 109.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.0797.56 12 OPM %34.2134.52 -PBDT40.8835.11 16 PBT28.3325.25 12 NP21.0418.89 11

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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