Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 109.07 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 11.38% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 109.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.109.0797.5634.2134.5240.8835.1128.3325.2521.0418.89

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