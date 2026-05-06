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Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 15.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 109.25 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 15.23% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 109.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.10% to Rs 77.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 407.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.2594.44 16 407.29343.98 18 OPM %36.0334.99 -34.7535.45 - PBDT41.7934.24 22 149.34124.29 20 PBT29.0425.03 16 105.5789.00 19 NP21.1118.32 15 77.5167.34 15

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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