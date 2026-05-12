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Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 603.92 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 0.67% to Rs 123.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 603.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.50% to Rs 443.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 2226.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2248.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales603.92648.46 -7 2226.892248.17 -1 OPM %28.2027.82 -29.3625.84 - PBDT190.66186.42 2 706.10624.71 13 PBT160.20163.90 -2 594.74536.18 11 NP123.86123.04 1 443.74405.25 9

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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