Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 603.92 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 0.67% to Rs 123.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 603.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.50% to Rs 443.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 2226.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2248.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.