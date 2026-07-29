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Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 695.91 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 4.48% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 695.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 541.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales695.91541.97 28 OPM %24.5029.46 -PBDT179.48166.71 8 PBT147.76141.16 5 NP108.86104.19 4

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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