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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.095.07 20 OPM %3.944.54 -PBDT0.180.18 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.05 -20

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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