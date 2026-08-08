Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 22.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 718.90 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 22.66% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 718.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 907.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales718.90907.52 -21 OPM %11.776.66 -PBDT108.6787.65 24 PBT101.4982.50 23 NP75.6761.69 23
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