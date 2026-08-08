Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 22.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 718.90 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 22.66% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 718.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 907.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.718.90907.5211.776.66108.6787.65101.4982.5075.6761.69

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