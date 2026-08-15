Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 33.60 croreNet profit of Vinny Overseas declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.6025.42 32 OPM %5.154.52 -PBDT2.041.77 15 PBT0.340.36 -6 NP0.210.29 -28
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