Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 66.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 66.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.78% to Rs 25.54 crore

Net profit of Vinny Overseas declined 66.36% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.78% to Rs 25.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.89% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 112.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.5434.41 -26 112.71106.42 6 OPM %8.978.83 -8.927.84 - PBDT2.222.82 -21 9.107.49 21 PBT1.011.73 -42 4.353.41 28 NP0.361.07 -66 3.542.41 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vinny Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Simpli Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Vinny Ganju Amidst Strategic Expansion

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit declines 17.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story