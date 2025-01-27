Vintage Coffee & Beverages commissions additional production line of 2000 MTPA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jan 27 2025
Vintage Coffee & Beverages announced an increase of it's commercial production by commissioning additional line with the Production capacity of 2000 MTPA (Spray dried and Agglomerated Instant Coffee) from 27 January 2025, ahead of it's planned timeline of March 2025 at it's 100% Subsidiary namely Vintage Coffee Private Limited, an instant coffee manufacturing unit located near Hyderabad.

This additional capacity of 2000 MTPA will enable the company to service increasing overseas orders; customers, especially in Europe & the Middle East. With this additional Capacity, the company will also be able to increase its turnover by 40% over and above the existing turnover.

The Company's overall Production capacity has now increased to 6500 MTPA with this additional capacity.

