Vintage Coffee & Beverages commissions additional production line of 2000 MTPA

This additional capacity of 2000 MTPA will enable the company to service increasing overseas orders; customers, especially in Europe & the Middle East. With this additional Capacity, the company will also be able to increase its turnover by 40% over and above the existing turnover.
The Company's overall Production capacity has now increased to 6500 MTPA with this additional capacity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content