Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.23% to Rs 165.31 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 34.34% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.23% to Rs 165.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.80% to Rs 72.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.26% to Rs 553.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.