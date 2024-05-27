Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vintage Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

