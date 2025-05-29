Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vintage Securities remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

