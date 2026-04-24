Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyl Chemicals ends lower after Q4 PAT drops 36% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Vinyl Chemicals ends lower after Q4 PAT drops 36% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Vinyl Chemicals (India) declined 9.99% to end at Rs 245.10 after the company's standalone net profit declined 36.04% to Rs 46.5 crore despite 4.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 179.84 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 506.33% to Rs 61.3 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses increased 8.65% YoY to Rs 177.06 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 162.96 crore in Q4 FY25. Purchase of traded goods stood at Rs 140.99 crore (down 12.22% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 0.38 crore

On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 26.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 22.33 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.35% YoY to Rs 652.44 crore in FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Re 1 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) is a Parekh Group Company, promoted by Pidilite Industries. It currently engaged in trading of chemicals, mainly Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nikkei hits record high as investors weigh inflation and BOJ outlook

China stocks dip on geopolitical tensions but log weekly gains

Nifty April futures trade at premium

RBI purchases USD 7.4 billion in spot market in Feb, notes RBI Bulletin

Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 5,033 crore

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story