Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 36.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 179.84 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 36.04% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 179.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 652.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 625.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.