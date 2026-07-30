Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.11% to Rs 99.64 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 48.76% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.11% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.64151.23 -34 OPM %2.691.30 -PBDT8.926.05 47 PBT8.896.02 48 NP6.624.45 49
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