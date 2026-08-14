VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 13.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 64.69 croreNet profit of VIP Clothing declined 13.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.6965.45 -1 OPM %7.849.53 -PBDT3.363.94 -15 PBT2.633.26 -19 NP1.912.22 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content